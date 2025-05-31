Deutsche Bank AG Has $413,000 Stock Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvation Bio news, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The trade was a 62.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hung purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at $97,078,549.64. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $721.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.