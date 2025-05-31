Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,577,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 232,089 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 144,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price target on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $465.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.87. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,400. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.