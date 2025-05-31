Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,176 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Arhaus by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arhaus from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $311.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arhaus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.