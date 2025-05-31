Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,057 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in World Acceptance by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in World Acceptance by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,250. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th.

World Acceptance Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $155.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 22.46. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $161.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.29.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $165.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

