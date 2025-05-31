Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 32,286 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE EGY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. On average, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity at VAALCO Energy

In related news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at $691,218.40. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

