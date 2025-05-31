Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 7,221 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 194,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $675.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.16.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $16.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

