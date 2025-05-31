Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 9,262 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.99 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

