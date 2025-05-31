DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE DKS opened at $179.45 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.