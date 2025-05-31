Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 443.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRVN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

See Also

