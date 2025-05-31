Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DYN. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.15.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

