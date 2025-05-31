Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,125 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.19 on Friday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

