Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Elastic from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Elastic stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $302,660.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,318.56. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

