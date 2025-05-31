Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,011.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

NYSE:LLY opened at $738.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $776.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

