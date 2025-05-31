Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stake Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 997,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,032,846.16. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,865.36. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,111 shares of company stock worth $1,643,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $875.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELVN. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

