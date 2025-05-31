Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GFL Q2 Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Doumet anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

