Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQBK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 508,509 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,217,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,634,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,824,000 after buying an additional 153,528 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,823,000 after buying an additional 100,219 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Julie A. Huber sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,600.80. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

