Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Estrella Immunopharma Price Performance

Shares of ESLA opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Estrella Immunopharma has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Get Estrella Immunopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Estrella Immunopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Estrella Immunopharma Company Profile

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.