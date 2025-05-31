Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 289.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,714,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,248 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,621,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,162 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,768,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,482 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,408,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

