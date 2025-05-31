Evercore ISI Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on UiPath from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

NYSE PATH opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. UiPath has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in UiPath by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

