eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $10.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 2.66. eXp World has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $954.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,969,184. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,350 over the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,004,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,024,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 16.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 228,103 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in eXp World by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,184,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

