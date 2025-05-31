Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 147,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Expion360 Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of XPON stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. Expion360 has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Expion360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.