Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

