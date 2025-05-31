Financial Stocks To Follow Today – May 29th

Salesforce, UnitedHealth Group, Uber Technologies, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and C3.ai are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares in companies whose core business is providing financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers and brokerage houses. Owning these stocks gives investors a claim on the firms’ profits, which are generated primarily through lending, underwriting, fees and investment income. Because their earnings depend heavily on interest rates, credit conditions and regulatory changes, financial stocks tend to reflect broader economic and market cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $17.09 on Thursday, reaching $258.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,135,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,565. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.79. The company has a market cap of $248.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.93. 5,999,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,708,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $268.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.65.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.60. 18,711,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,425,046. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 61,644,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,453,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

C3.ai (AI)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Shares of AI traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,934,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.99. C3.ai has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $45.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30.

