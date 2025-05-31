Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $244.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.94% from the stock’s current price.

FI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $162.40 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $146.25 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.19. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

