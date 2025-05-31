Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.9728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

