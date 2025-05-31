Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $107.71, but opened at $114.80. Futu shares last traded at $115.42, with a volume of 1,391,411 shares.

The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Futu by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Futu by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Futu by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

