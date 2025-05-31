GAP (NYSE:GAP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $22.87. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. GAP shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 8,992,402 shares traded.

GAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

In other GAP news, Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $74,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,160. The trade was a 46.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,595. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,880 shares of company stock worth $4,985,854 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,953,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth $12,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at $1,107,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

