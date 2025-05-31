Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Gildan Activewear worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $711.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

