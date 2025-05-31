Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.
HOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 26.87%.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
