HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.25. Oruka Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORKA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,512,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,883,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,371,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,382,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,285,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,945,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 95,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 4,161.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.