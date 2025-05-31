HC Wainwright Downgrades Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Neutral

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2029 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVRA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 17,600,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,164 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 32.4% in the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 11,462,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after buying an additional 2,801,922 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Savara by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after acquiring an additional 365,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,075,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,369,000 after acquiring an additional 550,116 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

