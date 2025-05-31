HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for Invivyd Earnings

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Invivyd in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Invivyd Trading Up 12.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.40. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invivyd by 644.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 222,375 shares during the last quarter. Mithril II GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invivyd by 2,051.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 410,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 391,617 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invivyd by 190.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

