HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for MLTX Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

MLTX opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,386,000 after buying an additional 1,391,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,059,000 after purchasing an additional 363,394 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 123,151 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,724 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

