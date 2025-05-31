HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for UBX Earnings

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Unity Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

