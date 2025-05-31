HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.51. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 13.01.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,019.84. This represents a 6.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,079 shares of company stock worth $208,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after buying an additional 895,304 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,819,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.