HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HALO. Leerink Partners downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $55.98 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,567.40. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,999,000 after purchasing an additional 386,618 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,168,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,294,000 after buying an additional 105,086 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,215,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,156,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,132,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after acquiring an additional 172,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.