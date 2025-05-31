HC Wainwright Upgrades Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) to “Strong-Buy”

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Lipocine in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

