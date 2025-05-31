Head to Head Comparison: Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) versus KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. KDDI pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $11.38 billion 0.80 $440.50 million N/A N/A KDDI $39.86 billion 1.90 $4.40 billion $1.01 17.07

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and KDDI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and KDDI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 0.00 KDDI 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A KDDI 10.71% 10.87% 4.03%

Summary

KDDI beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)



Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About KDDI



KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

