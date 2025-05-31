Head-To-Head Contrast: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) & Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -128.91% -76.86% -72.38% Amprius Technologies -245.92% -71.39% -40.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of NeoVolta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $4.26 million 27.67 -$2.30 million ($0.12) -28.75 Amprius Technologies $32.52 million 9.76 -$36.78 million ($0.41) -6.56

This table compares NeoVolta and Amprius Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeoVolta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amprius Technologies. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amprius Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NeoVolta and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amprius Technologies 0 0 6 1 3.14

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 253.16%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats NeoVolta on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

