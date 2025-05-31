Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.37% of Heritage Financial worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,206,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,832.33. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $267,473. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFWA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

