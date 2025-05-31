Hiscox (LON:HSX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($19.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.
Hiscox Price Performance
Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,260.95 ($16.97) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,115.93. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,008 ($13.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,303 ($17.53). The stock has a market cap of £5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65.
About Hiscox
