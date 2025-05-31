Hiscox (LON:HSX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($19.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,260.95 ($16.97) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,115.93. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,008 ($13.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,303 ($17.53). The stock has a market cap of £5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

