Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.28. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $240.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $686.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

