HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.20, but opened at $23.82. HP shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 4,830,879 shares changing hands.

The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get HP alerts:

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in HP by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 699,065 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.