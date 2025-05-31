Insider Buying: Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires 9,644 Shares of Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Krane acquired 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,262.76 ($23,227.61).

Harbour Energy Stock Down 1.9%

HBR opened at GBX 178 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.94. Harbour Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 333.90 ($4.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 628.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.84) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

