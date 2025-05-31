Insider Buying: Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires 9,644 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBRGet Free Report) insider Alexander Krane acquired 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,262.76 ($23,227.61).

Harbour Energy Stock Down 1.9%

HBR opened at GBX 178 ($2.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.94. Harbour Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 333.90 ($4.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 628.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.84) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBR

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.