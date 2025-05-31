Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 705.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,220,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after buying an additional 2,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,346.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,324,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 2,229,805 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 730,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after buying an additional 206,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.38%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 323.81%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

