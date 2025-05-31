Investors Purchase High Volume of Moderna Call Options (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 159,220 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average daily volume of 92,832 call options.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Moderna by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Moderna by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Moderna has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $158.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 110.04%. Moderna’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.