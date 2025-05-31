Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

