iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,974,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $64.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

