iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 85,021 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,321% compared to the typical volume of 1,923 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average of $188.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.