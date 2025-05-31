JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,471 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after buying an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,625,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,366,000 after acquiring an additional 718,760 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 66,693 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in JD.com by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 504,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Wall Street Zen cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

